Western NY including Buffalo to start 1st phase of reopening

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says western New York, including the city of Buffalo, has met coronavirus containment goals and can begin to reopen its economy. Hospitals will be able to schedule elective surgeries as the region enters the first phase of reopening on Tuesday. But gatherings such as church services and sports events will still be banned. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city is ramping up its ability to test for the coronavirus, with testing available at more than 150 sites citywide and test kits made in the city now in use.