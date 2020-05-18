Wasco County Phase 1 plan

Wasco County Press Release – May 18, 2020

During an infectious disease outbreak, such as the current outbreak of COVID-19, we must all do our part to contain the spread of the virus. In line with the Governor’s Phase 1 guidance for employers, Wasco County staff will continue to telework whenever possible.

All departments are open for business during their regular hours. We encourage the public to contact staff by phone or email – contact information is available on our website: www.co.wasco.or.us

Please contact the individual department to schedule a virtual or if necessary, an in-person appointment. When visiting the courthouse, we strongly recommend wearing a face mask and ask that all visitors maintain social distance and observe CDC guidance for handwashing.