US autoworkers return, while possible vaccine shows promise

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — More than 130,000 autoworkers returned to factories across the U.S. in one of the biggest steps yet to restart American industry, while an experimental vaccine against the coronavirus showed encouraging results in an extremely small and preliminary study. Overall, new cases of the novel coronavirus in the U.S. were declining slightly, though infectious disease specialists worried about spikes as states loosen restrictions. But an experimental vaccine showed encouraging results in very early testing, triggering hoped-for immune responses in eight healthy volunteers.