Oregon will distribute experimental virus drug to hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health officials say hospitals will be provided with an experimental drug that has shown some promise treating the coronavirus. The Oregon Health Authority said Sunday that the state has received enough doses of remdesivir to treat all patients who met the medical criteria for using the drug as of Saturday. Recent early results for the drug suggested it could help patients recover from the coronavirus faster, although longer-term data is still needed to confirm any benefit. The health authority is not taking a position on whether it should be used or not, leaving that decision up to doctors and their patients.