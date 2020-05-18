Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers Charge Several Suspects in Connection with Unlawfully Killing Multiple Big Game Animals

On April 8, 2020 Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Troopers served search warrants relating to an extensive investigation into multiple wildlife crimes.

The subject of the investigation is William Hollings (34) of Philomath.

Evidence was seized relating to the following crimes:

Felon in Possession of Firearm

Unlawful Take/Possession of Buck Deer

Unlawful Take/Possession of Bull Elk

Unlawful Take/Possession of Black Bear

Unlawful Take/Possession of Cougar

Lend/Borrow or Sell Big Game Tag

Hunt Closed Season

Hunt No Big Game Tag

Fail to Properly Check in Cougar to ODFW

Fish and Wildlife Troopers located evidence of additional wildlife related crimes and three additional suspects.

On April 25, 2020 Fish and Wildlife Troopers served several more search warrants relating to these wildlife crimes.

These warrants involved:

Nicholas Lisenby (39) from Lebanon

Amanda Hughes (37) from Lebanon

Eric Hamilton (33) from Alsea

Evidence was seized relating to the following wildlife crimes:

Unlawful Take/Possession of Buck Deer

Unlawful Take/Possession of Bull Elk

Unlawful Take/Possession of Black Bear

Unlawful Take/Possession of Cougar

Unlawful Take/Possession of Bobcat

Lend/Borrow or Sell Big Game Tag

Hunt Closed Season

Hunt No Big Game Tag

Based on evidence seized or processed, troopers believe the three males participated in the unlawful take/possession of 27 big game animals within the last two years, with evidence indicating many of the animals were killed during closed season or prohibited hours.

Values attributed to Oregon’s wildlife by Oregon Revised Statute 496.075 could total $162,700.00 in restitution to the State of Oregon.

The listed crimes occurred throughout the following counties: Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Tillamook, and charges have been forwarded for consideration of prosecution.

