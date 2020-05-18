Early Morning House Fire Results in Fatality

At approximately 4:13 am on Sunday, May 17th, 2020, emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire in the 9300 block of Silver Falls Highway SE in rural Marion County. Fire personnel from multiple jurisdictions were called to the scene to help with the fire which resulted in significant damage to the two-story home on the property.

At the time the fire occurred, two people were inside of the home; an adult female and her elderly father. The female sustained minor injuries while getting out of the residence. The elderly male was assisted from the home by a neighbor. Tragically, the elderly male later died after being transported from the scene by ambulance.

Investigators remained on scene throughout the morning, determining the cause of the fire to have been accidental.

At this time the name of the victim is not being released until all next of kin have been notified.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the many agencies who responded to assist with this incident including: