Curbside Service at The Dalles Public Library

Phase 1: For the safety of our community the library building remains closed to the public. Beginning May 18th, we will be offering Curbside Service for our patrons to check-out items from our library.

The Dalles Public Library Curbside Holds Pickup Service

1. What is Curbside Service?

Patrons will be able to pick up items they have placed on hold without having to enter the Library. Curbside Service is available to patrons who have a library account in good standing (fees at $10 or less).

2. When and where is Curbside Service available?

Patrons will be able to place holds independently online through the Sage catalog, or by phone, or email starting Monday, May 18th. Curbside Service will be available Monday-Thursday 10am-7pm and Friday-Saturday 10am-6pm, at The Dalles Public Library.

Phone: (541) 296-2815

Email: thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com

Library Catalog: https://www.wascocountylibrary.com/

3. How does Curbside Service work?

Current library card holders will be able to place items on hold and pick them up at The Dalles Public Library. We’re only able to offer holds on items currently available at the library and at select Sage libraries that are pulling holds. Patrons may check the library catalog for availability. Patrons may place up to 20 items on hold.

The library will notify you when holds are ready for pick up.

4. Where do I pick up my items?

Pick-up service will be located at the back door (east side of building) of the library. Please park your car in the library parking lot and walk up to our curbside pick-up location, always maintaining a six foot distance from others. Call us or ring the doorbell when you are outside ready for pick up. The library’s front doors will be closed.

If you have items to return, you must put them in the book drop; staff cannot take the items from you. These items will be put “into quarantine” for a certain period of time before being checked back in. (Don’t worry, you will not be charged fines if they become overdue while in quarantine.)

Some of you may discover that your library card has expired, and you are unable to place holds. No problem, give us a call at 541-296-2815 (please be patient, we might be answering a lot of calls during this time), and we’ll get your card renewed. Please note: if you have moved, and/or changed your number in the last three years, let the person renewing your card know so that they can update your information.

IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS REGARDING THIS EMAIL, YOU CAN EITHER CALL US, OR SEND US AN EMAIL AT: thedallespubliclibrary@gmail.com. DO NOT RESPOND TO THIS EMAIL, AS I WILL NOT BE MONITORING IT, AND IT COULD BE MORE THAN A WEEK BEFORE I SEE IT.

Rita Squires

On behalf of The Dalles Public Library