Afghan president and rival announce power-sharing agreement

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival Abdullah Abdullah have signed a power-sharing agreement. Both men had declared themselves the winner of last September’s presidential election. Ghani’s spokesman tweeted Sunday that a political deal between the two leaders was signed. Ghani is to remain president of the war-torn nation and Abdullah would lead the country’s National Reconciliation High Council. Some members of Abdullah’s team will also be included in Ghani’s Cabinet. Afghanistan has been in political disarray since the country’s election commission in December announced Ghani had won the Sept. 28 election with more than 50% of the vote.