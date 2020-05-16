Pizzas (and haircuts) back on the menu, but with warnings

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Venice is gearing up to receive tourists, Milan’s pizzerias are preparing for hungry customers and Australians have headed out to eat for the first time in weeks. But the reopening of restaurants, pubs and cafes comes with a warning: Don’t overdo it. Public health experts are warning that the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide, could pick up again if precautions aren’t taken or officials move too quickly to get people back to work. In Britain, officials are discouraging people from visiting popular tourist spots for now.