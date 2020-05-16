Bosnians protest Mass in Sarajevo for Nazi-allied soldiers

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of Bosnians have demonstrated against a Catholic Mass commemorating Croatian Nazi-allied soldiers and civilians killed by partisan forces at the end of World War II. Protesters walked through the city signing anti-fascists songs and holding up photos of resistance members who were tortured and killed by Nazi-allied Croatian forces during their rule over Sarajevo during World War II. Many of them wore masks. The Mass in Sarajevo was a replacement for a controversial annual gathering usually held in Bleiburg, Austria. The Austria event was canceled due to restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Another small replacement event took place Saturday at a cemetery in Zagreb, Croatia.