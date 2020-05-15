Vegas-Reno highway cracked, closed after 6.5 quake in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The main highway between Las Vegas and Reno was damaged and closed early Friday following a magnitude 6.5 earthquake in a remote area of Nevada. Highway Patrol photos showed cracks on U.S. 95 that Trooper Hannah DeGoey said were caused by the temblor a little after 4 a.m. west of Tonopah. DeGoey said no injuries were reported and crews were working to reopen the highway. People from Salt Lake City to California’s Central Valley tweeted that they felt the earthquake.