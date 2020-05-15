Tensions rise as Texas governor readies to lift more rules

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is charging toward another phase of reopening next week. But as gyms get clearance to reopen Monday, a political confrontation is growing over attempts by big cities to keep some guardrails in place. Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has lashed out at Dallas, Austin and San Antonio over what he calls “unlawful” local orders that are tougher than restrictions prescribed by the state. City leaders say their local orders don’t conflict. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, warned Congress this week of “needless suffering and death” if the U.S. moves too quickly to reopen the economy.