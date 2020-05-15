Rural 7 Burn Ban in effect

The burn ban for all areas protected by Klickitat County Rural 7 Fire and Rescue will go into effect midnight, May 14, 2020 by Resolution 20200429 of the Board of Fire Commissioners. The Resolution was signed on 04/29/2020. The ban prohibits all outdoor burning. All burn permits that have been issued will be suspended during the ban until the burn season resumes in the fall. No permits will be issued during this period. If you have any questions, please contact Rural 7 at 509-773-4246 Ext 1.