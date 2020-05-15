Europe relaxes virus restrictions but cases flare elsewhere

BERLIN (AP) — European nations are moving ahead with relaxing border controls and resuming sports as the spread of the coronavirus has slowed. Meanwhile, the U.S. reported a record drop in retail sales that threatened stores and weighed down the sinking economy. Restaurants reopened Friday in Austria and some German states, and Germany’s professional soccer league was set to resume action on the weekend, without spectators. Flare-ups of the virus in Mexico and elsewhere served as a reminder that the pandemic is far from over. The WHO warned that social distancing and other protective measures are more important than ever.