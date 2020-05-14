Oregon State Police Arrest Two Washington Men for Possession of Methamphetamine and a Stolen Gun – Wasco County

On Monday, May 11, 2020, at approximately 1:17 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on Ford Explorer northbound on Hwy 97, near Shaniko, for a speeding violation.

During the contact, the Trooper observed signs of criminal activity and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Approximately 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and a stolen semi-automatic pistol were located concealed in the vehicle.

The driver, Luis Angel Ortega Alcala (28) from Prescott, Washington, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Theft I.

The passenger, Eliseo Elizondo Vasquez, (53) from Pasco, Washington, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Theft I, and Fugitive From Other State.

Both men were lodged at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility in The Dalles