Obama emerges as central figure in 2020 presidential race

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been nearly eight years since Barack Obama was on the ballot, but the former president is emerging as a central figure in the 2020 election. Democrats are eagerly embracing Obama as a political wingman for Joe Biden, who spent two terms by his side as vice president. Obama remains the party’s most popular figure, particularly with black voters and younger Democrats, and Biden’s campaign is planning for him to have a highly visible role in the months to come. For President Donald Trump, that means an opportunity to focus the spotlight on one of his favorite political foils.