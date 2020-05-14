Murder investigation results in witness tampering charges for two individuals

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that a grand jury has indicted two people for allegedly tampering with a witness during a murder investigation.

Anthony Vernon Johnson, 33, and Jon Allen Hughes, 53, are both charged with two counts of witness tampering.

It is alleged that Johnson and Hughes unlawfully and knowingly induced and attempted to induce a witness to not appear at an official proceeding to which she had been legally summoned.

The witness tampering is alleged to have occurred between December 1, 2019 and January 23, 2020.

Hughes was indicted for murder in November of 2017 and has been in-custody pending trial since April 24, 2018. Johnson is not alleged to have been involved in the murder case.

This case is being investigated by the Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Detail and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Like in all criminal and civil matters, electronic copies of court documents, which are not subject to a protective order, are available to the public through the Oregon eCourt Information (OECI) system.

No additional information can be released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office at this time pursuant to the Oregon Rules of Professional Conduct.

A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Johnson and Hughes and are innocent unless and until proven guilty.