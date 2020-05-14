Klickitat County has Voluntary Shelters if Needed

Media Release

May 14th, 2020, at 1:00 PM



Klickitat County Residents- The Emergency Operations Center in Unified Command with The Public Health Department would like to give you some great news! With the assistance of a Washington State grant we were able to secure some Recreational Trailers. These RV’s will be used as a voluntary sheltering option for those affected by COVID-19.

Those that will benefit from this service will include first responders, health care workers, wildland firefighters, Klickitat County residents and non-county residents that are temporarily working in our county. This service will be completely voluntary and is a great resource that we would not be able to otherwise provide you in our rural county. If an individual is unable to stay at their personal residence due to a positive or pending COVID-19 test or if they were in contact with someone who tests positive and do not feel that they can safely isolate themselves at home without exposing other household members, they can request the use of a temporary shelter.

This is a big step forward in being able to re-open our county. There are multiple criteria that must be met and prepared for in order to move forward with reopening. One of the criteria is having a voluntary sheltering option available so everyone has a safe place to stay if needed. Our Emergency Operations team members are working to get the units set up as they come in and have them available in the event a request comes in for use.

We are working hard to keep Klickitat County residents safe and healthy as well as be on the right path to a safe re-opening. Things you can do to help are:

*Engage in physical distancing of at least six feet

*Wear face coverings in public places

*Wash hands frequently with soap and water

*Cover coughs and sneezes

*Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

*Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

*Avoid crowded locations, be flexible, go back when the crowd disperses

*Stay home if sick and avoid others who are sick



Be a Part of the Solution