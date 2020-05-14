Fatal Crash Hwy 20 – Lincoln County

On Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at approximately 3:12 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 20 at Elk City Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Freightliner Utility truck, operated by Patrick Goddard (23) of Eugene, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 20 when it left the roadway, went through a guardrail, and landed up-side-down in a nearby waterway.

Goddard sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The passenger, Jason Landry (42) of Eugene, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis.

OSP was assisted by ODOT, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Toledo Police Department, and Toledo Fire Department