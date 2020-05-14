European countries offer more economic relief from pandemic

ROME (AP) — European governments are promising more relief to their citizens as a top U.S. immunologist prepared to tell Congress that America faces its “darkest winter in modern history” unless leaders act decisively to prevent a rebound of the coronavirus. The outbreak’s trajectory varies wildly, with steep increases in cases in some places, decreases in others and infection rates that can shift dramatically from place to place. Communities are struggling to adapt to the realities of living with a pandemic, from outdoor movies for cooped-up apartment dwellers in Rio to online shopping and worship around the globe.