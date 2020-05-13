Washington police say parking dispute led to fatal shooting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Police say an argument over parking resulted in a fatal shooting outside a home in Washington state. The Daily Herald reported 27-year-old Alex Valdovinos pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder with a firearm. Authorities charged Valdovinos with the March 28 shooting death of 36-year-old Demarcus Bell in Lynnwood. Police say Bell was shot in the back of the head following an altercation over parking outside a home. Valdovinos says he did not shoot anyone during the fight involving a group of people. Police located a rifle inside his home that was the same caliber of bullet found in the victim.