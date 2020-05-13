Gray whale washes up along southwestern Washington coast

SEAVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A deceased adult gray whale washed ashore along the coast of southwestern Washington near Seaview over the weekend. The Daily News reports Cascadia Research Collective Stranding Coordinator Jessie Huggins performed a necropsy Monday on the 39-foot (12-meter) whale with staff from Portland State University and the Seaside Aquarium. Huggins hopes organ samples taken from the moderately decomposed carcass will provide clues into the cause of death. Huggins say the whale’s death was likely part of an ongoing trend that started last year but seems to be trailing off.