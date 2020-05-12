Walden: Update on Coronavirus 5/12

The latest on the coronavirus: The situation is rapidly changing, but I wanted to share the latest information and news on the outbreak and relief efforts.

Deadline to Enter Direct Deposit Information for Economic Relief Payment:

If you have not received your economic relief payment and you want to receive it via direct deposit, tomorrow is the deadline to enter your information. Go to the IRS’s “Get My Payment” web portal here to do so. If you do not enter your direct deposit information by tomorrow your payment will come via a check in the mail. Learn more here.

Click here to check on the status of your payment.

The Paycheck Protection Program in Action:

With all of the fear surrounding coronavirus, it’s good to know that the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program are helping small businesses in Oregon stay afloat. Here’s a story from the Second District:



A single mom opened a new salon in Bend, Oregon late last year. She was getting into the groove of owning her own business when the world fell apart. According to her, she knew that staying home to flatten the curve was for the greater good — but it threatened to crush her dreams.



She reached out to our office in April, scared that she was about to lose everything. As a new business owner, she wasn’t sure if she was eligible for PPP. By April 15, everything was straightened out, but on April 16 the funding for the job-saving program had run dry.



Now that the PPP funding has been restored, this woman-owned small business has been saved from closing its doors forever. We’re still working with the owner to secure her long-overdue unemployment and economic-impact checks, but her salon will be able to weather the storm.

More Funding for Oregon Community Health Centers

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded over $2.4 million to 11 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Oregon’s Second District. The funding comes through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to help HRSA-funded health centers across Oregon expand COVID-19 testing. The health centers will be able to use the funding to expand the range of testing and testing-related activities, including the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE); training, outreach, procurement and administration of tests; laboratory services; and the expansion of walk-up or drive-up testing capabilities.

The following Health Centers in Oregon’s Second District Received Funding:

Asher Community Health Center — Fossil — $114,514

Columbia River Community Health Services — Boardman — $162,409

Klamath Health Partners — Klamath Falls — $265, 759

La Clinica Del Valle Family Health Care Center INC. — Medford — $471,649

Lapine Community Health Center — La Pine — $211,804

Mosaic Medical — Prineville — $438,229

One Community Health — Hood River — $284,269

Rinehart Medical Clinic — Wheeler — $114,709

Rogue Community Health — Medford — $283,774

Siskiyou Community Health Center — Grants Pass — $352,699

Winding Waters Medical Clinic — Enterprise — $166,114

Read more here.