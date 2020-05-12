Gun control group starts faith-driven push ahead of election

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading gun control advocacy group has enlisted more than a dozen religious leaders to boost voter turnout this fall in support of candidates who support measures to prevent gun violence. Everytown for Gun Safety, which expects to spend $60 million on this year’s elections, is forging its interfaith effort amid ongoing concerns about shootings at houses of worship. The group’s partners include representatives from Christian, Jewish, Muslim, Hindu and Sikh backgrounds, several of them well-known progressive activists. One leader described gun violence as a “life or death issue, which makes it a supreme moral consideration.”