Georgia AG seeks probe of prosecutors in Arbery killing case

ATLANTA (AP) — Local law enforcers are now being investigated in the shooting of a black man who was chased down by two white men in Georgia. State attorney general Chris Carr asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to probe how local prosecutors handled the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. It took more than two months and the release of a video of the shooting before Gregory and Travis McMichael were charged with murder and jailed. Carr asked the GBI to examine how the district attorneys in Brunswick and Waycross handled the case before recusing themselves. Brunswick Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson said Tuesday she’s confident investigators will find no wrongdoing by her office.