Erick Carnegie Homicide Remains Unsolved After Five Years – Crime Stoppers

The Gresham Police Department, in cooperation with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public’s help to solve a homicide.

On Monday May 11, 2015, at 11:21 p.m., a witness called 9-1-1 to report a shooting that occurred at a residence located at 1815 Northwest 7th Place in Gresham. Officers and medical personnel arrived and located 25-year-old Erick Austin Carnegie deceased after an apparent shooting.

A witness reported to police that while Carnegie was walking up to the front door of the residence, two suspects approached him from behind and forced him inside the residence, where there was a medical marijuana growing operation.

During the incident inside Carnegie was shot and killed. After the shooting, both suspects immediately ran to a vehicle, which was parked a short distance away from the residence.

Detectives believe the suspects may have been in the neighborhood for some time prior to the shooting.

The suspects are described as:

– A black male in his mid-20s, light-skinned, 6’0″ tall, skinny build, wearing a dark-colored hoody, bandana covering his face, and black shoes. This suspect was armed with a handgun.

– A black male, unknown age, dark-skinned, 5’8″ tall, 160 to 170 pounds, goatee, 2″ Afro, wearing a burgundy sweatshirt. This suspect was armed with a Taser.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is funded 100% by community donations. To support Crime Stoppers with a donation, or to view other unsolved cases, please visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/