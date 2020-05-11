Restart or re-stop? Countries reopen amid second-wave fears

PARIS (AP) — Countries in Europe are reopening their economies amid the coronavirus pandemic but in chaotic ways. Life resumed in Paris’ iconic streets and schoolchildren returned to class in the Netherlands as countries tried to balance how to reopen economies without rekindling new outbreaks. The issue is being highlighted by several new infection clusters in South Korea, Germany and China. Nightclubs in the Seoul region were ordered to shut down again after dozens of new infections occurred among visitors. Trump administration officials spoke optimistically about a relatively quick economic rebound but Vice President Mike Pence himself has had to self-isolate after an aide tested positive.