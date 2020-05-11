Human trafficking investigation results in 65-count indictment

Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill announced that a grand jury returned a 65-count indictment against 24-year-old Izaak Shaquilie Blocker as part of an ongoing human sex trafficking investigation.

Blocker is charged with four counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of assault in the fourth degree – constituting domestic violence, three counts of felony strangulation – constituting domestic violence, nine counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, two counts of promoting prostitution, 10 counts of rape in the first degree, 10 counts of sodomy in the first degree, 20 counts of sexual abuse in the second degree, two counts of unlawful tattooing of a minor and two counts of unlawful delivery of cocaine to a minor.

Blocker was arraigned late last week in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

The indictment alleges that Blocker subjected a female minor to human sex trafficking, created sexually explicit images of the child, physically assaulted her, strangled her, and then raped and sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions in April of 2020. The indictment also alleges that Blocker unlawfully assisted or permitted the victim to get a tattoo without her legal guardian’s permission and that he unlawfully and intentionally delivered cocaine to her.

On May 7, 2020, law enforcement located and arrested Blocker in the 100 block of Northeast 160th Avenue in Portland, Oregon.

This case is being investigated by the Beaverton Police Department, the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Human Trafficking Team.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force (CETF) conducts sexual exploitation investigations – many of them undercover – in coordination with other federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. The Portland FBI’s CETF consists of agents and task force officers from the Beaverton Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Tigard Police Department, Hillsboro Police Department, and the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI’s CETF is committed to locating and arresting those who prey on children as well as recovering underage victims of sex trafficking and child exploitation.

This case is being litigated by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Team, which includes two attorneys, an investigator and a victim advocate. Additionally, an attorney assigned to the MCDA gang unit is available to help prosecute cases and support the team as trafficking routinely intersects with gang violence.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office’s Human Trafficking Team works to protect victims utilizing a three-prong approach: (1) aggressively prosecuting those who traffic victims to sex buyers; (2) reducing demand for exploitation in all forms to include a dedicated focus on a reduction of sex buyers; and (3) ensuring adequate protection and support for victims of human trafficking.

If you are involved in sex trafficking, or know of someone who is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or 9-1-1.