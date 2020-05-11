COVID-19 Emergency Response Grant Program Opens May 11

If you are a Oregon lodging property, Oregon based tour operator, guide, outfitter, Oregon Destination Marketing/Management Organization, or your business directly encourages overnight stays you should APPLY!

In an effort to support entities that have direct ties to driving overnight visitation, Travel Oregon has announced its COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants Program. They will open for applications on﻿Monday May 11th – Friday May 15th
Travel Oregon COVID-19 Emergency Response Grants Guidelines
