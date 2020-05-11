Commission Launches Survey to Hear What Oregon Residents Think About Their Telecommunications Service

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) has launched a survey to learn what Oregon residents think of their telecommunications services. Telephone and cellular service residential customers are encouraged to take this survey to provide input about the quality of service received and whether there is access to appropriate telecommunications services for individuals and communities to thrive.

To take the survey, visit: https://arcg.is/1CHbz.

“The survey is intended to provide a voice to our Oregon residents using telephone and cell services,” said Megan Decker, PUC Chair. “The results will help inform a report that is due to the Oregon State Legislature as part of our investigation required by House Bill 3065.”

HB 3065, which passed in the 2019 Legislative session, directed the PUC to establish a public process to investigate the continuing relevance of the “carrier of last resort” or COLR obligation on the state’s telecommunications providers given the recent changes in technology and policy in the industry. The COLR obligation requires telephone companies to provide access to telephone service in their designated service territory without discrimination.

The PUC is hosting a webinar on May 28 and a conference call on June 9 to provide an opportunity for the public to comment directly to the Commissioners about their telecommunications service. Learn more about these public comment meetings or about the PUC’s COLR investigation at: https://www.oregon.gov/puc/utilities/Pages/Telecom-Carrier-of-Last-Resort.aspx.