Virus prevents diaspora Venezuelans from sending money home

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has left Venezuelans who fled their troubled nation for other Latin American countries unable to continue sending home money to relatives who need it for food and other essentials. As work disappears for Venezuelans in countries like Columbia and Peru amid the economic fallout from the virus, some have been evicted and are living on the streets. The U.N.’s International Organization for Migration says Venezuela’s population stands at about 25 million after 5 million citizens fled the country’s humanitarian crisis in recent years. Work prospects elsewhere in South America for Venezuelans are so bleak that some are now returning home.