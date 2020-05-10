UK’s Johnson to unveil road map for exiting virus lockdown

LONDON (AP) — The British government has replaced its “stay at home” coronavirus slogan with a new “stay alert” message that met criticism ahead of a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson laying out stages for lifting the country’s lockdown. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Sunday that she asked the U.K. government not to promote what she considers to be a “vague and imprecise” message in Scotland. Health experts also expressed concern the new slogan may lead to an increase in “risky behavior.” In his prerecorded addressed, Johnson is expected to announce only modest changes to the lockdown terms in England The devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have already extended the lockdown for three weeks.