New virus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare

BERLIN (AP) — China and South Korea have reported new spikes in coronavirus cases, setting off concerns in countries where local outbreaks had been in dramatic decline. In the United States, former President Barack Obama harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic as an “absolute chaotic disaster.” Many families celebrated Mother’s Day weekend from afar, delaying or changing their normal plans each year in a time of social distancing and isolation. France is letting some students go back to school Monday, while Britain’s prime minister will announce a “road map” later Sunday that is expected to keep most of the lockdown restrictions in place. Worldwide, 4 million people have been confirmed infected by the virus, and nearly 280,000 have died.