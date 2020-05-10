As Trump pulls back from virus, Congress races to fill void

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to move on from the coronavirus, and Congress is rushing to fill the void. The lack of comprehensive federal planning as states begin to reopen has jolted lawmakers of both parties. And now they’re jumping in to develop policies and unleash resources to prevent a second wave of the pandemic. As a result, the legislative branch is stepping up in the absence of a consistent, convincing White House strategy. It’s similar to the way way governors have been forced to go it alone during the nation’s pandemic response. A first-term New Jersey congresswoman says, “This is going to be on us.”