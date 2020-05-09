Reopenings bring new cases in S. Korea, virus fears in Italy

ROME (AP) — South Korea’s capital shut down nightclubs after a cluster of new coronavirus infections and Italian authorities fear a second wave of cases as countries around the world try to find a balance between easing restrictions and keeping the public safe. The city of Seoul shut down more than 2,100 bars and other nightspots after dozens of people were infected. And during the first weekend of eased restrictions in Italy, Milan’s mayor threatened to shut down a trendy district amid fears that people were becoming too friendly during cocktail hour. Meanwhile, health officials in the U.S. are watching for another wave of infections, roughly two weeks after states began gradually reopening.