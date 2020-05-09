COVID-19 Case 12 Identified in Hood River County

Hood River County has laboratory confirmation of COVID-19 case number twelve in a local resident. This, as with many of the previous cases, was acquired via community transmission and has no connection to any of our previous cases. The person is in self isolation at home according to current guidelines. Hood River County Health Department continues the investigation of this case identifying and notifying those who are considered to be close contacts of this patient.

We will remain in daily communication with all identified cases and their close contacts as current Oregon Health Authority guidance requires. For the protection and privacy of the individuals no further information will be released per ORS 433.008(2) and 433.138 at this time.

If you have been identified as a close contact to this person you will be notified. A close contact is currently defined as being within six feet of an infected person for a minimum of fifteen minutes. Close contacts are now being asked to quarantine at home for 14 days after the last date of exposure to the person that has tested positive and to seek testing if they develop any symptoms.

We continue to stress to everyone that there are unidentified and asymptomatic cases in our community.

People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Muscle pain





Chills

Fever

Cough





Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Please if you are not feeling well, stay home, call your doctor and test for COVID if advised. DO NOT GO OUT IN PUBLIC . If you are well, protect yourself by continuing to maintain social distancing when you are in public and consider wearing a cloth face covering.

Do not go out or to work if you have even mild cold or flu like symptoms. Stay home until your symptoms have fully resolved, and you have been without a fever for 72 hours (3 days) without the use of medication.

Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces (for example: tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants that are appropriate for the surface, following label instructions.

If you are sick:

Stay home and isolate. If you get sick at work, leave immediately and go home.

In most cases , you will recover without medical intervention

Anybody with questions, should call their primary medical provider (rather than arrive unannounced)

If you have difficulty breathing, or any other serious medical emergency, call 911.

For more information about COVID-19 visit:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Hood River County Health Department: (541) 386-1115, https://www.co.hood-river.or.us, follow the left menu to Departments, Health Department.

Hood River County Emergency Management, Get Ready Gorge: www.getreadygorge.com/