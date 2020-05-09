A legislative update from Rep. Chris Corry 5/08

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

For many of us, the front-line in the fight against COVID-19 is taking place in the safety of our homes. Sheltering-in-place, 6-foot social distancing, and other public health guidelines have all helped “flatten the curve.” But along with the public health crisis, the outbreak also created unprecedented economic stresses, leaving thousands of small businesses—and their employees—struggling to adapt and survive.

As the economy reopens, one way you can help your community is to support local businesses. In fact, some studies say that for every dollar spent at a small business in the U.S., approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. Small businesses, retailers, and restaurants in our local area need help if they’re going to make it. Something as simple as buying a gift certificate, or paying for a product or service in your hometown, could make all the difference for local businesses and employees.

COVID-19 telephone town hall

Thank you to everyone who took part in my recent COVID-19 telephone town hall co-hosted with Rep. Gina Mosbrucker. If you were unable to participate, audio of the hourlong event is attached below. As always, if you have any questions or concerns regarding the state’s response to the coronavirus outbreak or other legislative issues, contact me. I’m happy to talk with you.





COVID-19 resources and information

Need help or information with coronavirus-related issues? The following webpages can help:

Information on future updates

During an election year, there are restrictions on sending out email updates. Those changes begin on Monday, May 11th. That means this will be my last update to you until after the November election results are certified. That restriction lifts if we enter a special session between now and November. If you have questions or comments about legislative issues, I can still respond. Please feel free to call me at (509) 571-1048 or click here to send an email.

Thank you!

I’m proud of the people of the 14th District for their courage and resiliency during the past few weeks. Please remember that my office stands ready to help with your COVID-19 related questions or other state government and legislative issues.

It’s an honor to serve you!

Sincerely,

Chris Corry