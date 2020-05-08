US unemployment spikes to a Depression-era level of 14.7%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. unemployment rate has hit 14.7%, a level last seen during the Great Depression, and 20.5 million jobs vanished in the worst monthly loss on record. It is stark evidence of how the coronavirus has brought the economy to its knees. The breathtaking losses are certain to intensify the push-pull over how and when to lift the lockdowns across the country. They also undermine any effort by President Donald Trump to point to the strong economy as he runs for reelection.