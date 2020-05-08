Program that collects devices for COVID-19 patients expands

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A program started by a Rhode Island man to provide communications devices to people isolated from their families while battling COVID-19 in the hospital has been so successful that it is expanding into other states. Kaya Suner and a friend developed the covidconnectors.org website last month to collect and distribute the donated devices. After filling the needs of all the hospitals in his home state, the program is now collecting for hospitals in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and the 19-year-old Suner hopes New York is next. He says the devices have been used for everything from celebrations to saying final goodbyes.