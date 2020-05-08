Klickitat County Emergency 911 Dispatch Update

KLICKITAT COUNTY RESIDENTS– The Department of Emergency Management in Unified Command with The Public Health Department wants to THANK YOU for continuing to do the right things. We would also like to provide you with additional information regarding how to keep you, your loved ones, friends, and our community healthy.



We are all adjusting to life in what is being called the New Normal. Every day brings a further understanding of the implications and serious nature of this disease. Although some have been unaffected by the disease others have lost loved ones and friends. Until we have a successful vaccine, effective treatment, and an isolation plan we must maintain some level of community interventions to suppress the spread of COVID-19 throughout all phases of our recovery. This includes heightened protections for the health and safety of ourselves, our loved ones, friends, and our community.



Each phase of reopening will bring with it additional risks of exposure to each of us which results in additional risk of exposure for our loved ones as well. In order to reduce those risks we must each take responsibility for our own actions and take all precautions possible. Protections include the following:



All Stages – Individuals Should:

Engage in physical distancing of at least six feet

Wear face coverings in public places

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes

Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

Avoid crowded locations, be flexible, go back when the crowd disperses

Stay home if sick

Avoid others who are sick

Part of taking responsibility is knowing where to find reliable facts, information, and resources. Washington State created a website https://coronavirus.wa.gov/ which is a compilation of all resources with direct links to sites such as the CDC, Washington Dept of Health, and other dependable sites. Stop the spread of rumors and spread the facts by using that site for your updates and information.