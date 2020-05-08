Homicide charges against Indian factory after fatal gas leak

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian police have filed charges of culpable homicide, including negligence in handling toxic substances, against a South Korean-owned chemical factory where a gas leak killed 12 people and sickened more than a thousand. The chemical styrene, used to make plastic and rubber, leaked from the LG Polymers plant while workers were preparing to restart the facility after a coronavirus lockdown was eased. Officials say the cause of the leak is still unclear. India’s top environmental court asked the company to pay a $6.6 million penalty because of “damage to life, public health and environment.”