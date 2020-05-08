Fatal Crash Hwy 97 – Sherman County

On Thursday, May 7, 2020 at approximately 7:10 P.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle collision on Hwy 97 near milepost 48.

Preliminary Investigation revealed that a northbound Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) loaded with potatoes, operated by Amador Ramirez (25) of Hermiston, lost control, crossed into the southbound lane, and rolled onto the driver’s side. The CMV collided with a southbound Chevrolet pickup operated by Ryan Spyker (45) of Terrebonne.

Spyker sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Ramirez sustained minor injuries.

Hwy 97 was closed for approximately 5 hours following the crash.

OSP was assisted by Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Moro Fire & Rescue and ODOT.