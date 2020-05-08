AP Exclusive: 70% of US Olympic sports applied for PPP funds

DENVER (AP) — At least 70 percent of U.S. Olympic sports organizations have asked the government for funds through the federal stimulus package. That’s the result of an Associated Press survey of the 44 so-called national governing bodies that support athletes who end up on Team USA. Many of the NGBs are little more than mom-and-pop operations who cannot afford the financial hits they’ve taken in the pandemic. All but four of the 36 NGBs that responded to the AP survey said they had asked for grants. The amounts ranged from $2.5 million for the country’s ski federation to $75,000 for USA Badminton. In total, the government has committed about $12 million to keep the Olympic organizations running.