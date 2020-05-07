Oregon Gov. Kate Brown presents plan to reopen amid virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday outlined a detailed plan for beginning to reopen the state in the coming weeks while stressing that reduced restrictions on businesses and residents could be rolled back if the virus resurges. Counties that have had few cases of the coronavirus and that can meet strict guidelines may be able to reopen certain businesses as early as May 15, including salons, gyms and limited sit-down restaurant service, under the first part of the plan. Additionally, the state will loosen restrictions on day cares and retail shops statewide on May 15 while monitoring how infection levels respond.