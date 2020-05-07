North Wasco County School District Kindergarten Registration

Do you have, or know of, an incoming kindergartener for the fall of 2020? Help us spread the word!

Kindergarten preregistration: May 11-21, 8:00 am-12:00 pm

Except Wednesday, May 13 and 20, evening hours 2:30pm-6:30pm

What do I need to bring to the school in order to preregister my child?

 Birth Certificate: proof of birth to verify that your student will be five years old on or before September 1, 2020.

 Proof of physical address: NWCSD #21 requires that students attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neigh- borhood elementary school’s attendance boundaries. Two (2) separate pieces of documentation proving physical address are required and can include:

  • Rental or lease agreement
  • Purchase or escrow agreement
  • Annual property tax statement
  • Current utility bill in the parent/guardian’s name

Also required and part of the registration packet you will be given at the school:

 Immunization records: students entering kindergarten are required to have these shots:

  • 5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
  • 4 Polio
  • 1 Varicella (chickenpox)
  • 2 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
  • 3 Hepatitis B
  • 2 Hepatitis A

 Vision screening: The State of Oregon requires each student to submit certification that they have received a vision screening or eye examination (typical screening done in the doctor’s office) and any further eye exams or necessary treatments.

 Dental Screening: The State or Oregon requires a child who is seven years of age or younger to have a dental screening be-

fore entering school for the first time (HB 2972 (2015)).

When can I preregister my student?

Preregistration will take place during special hours from 9:00am to 12:00pm, Monday, May 11th through Thursday, May 21st.

except Wednesday, May 13th and 20th from 2:30pm to 6:30pm.

Where do I go to preregister my student?

Go to your neighborhood school to preregister. If you are not sure which school your student should attend, just call and ask!

 Chenowith Elementary Colonel Wright Elementary Dry Hollow Elementary
922 Chenowith Loop Rd.610 W. 14th St.1314 E. 19th St.
541-506-3350541-506-3360541-506-3370

