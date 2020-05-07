North Wasco County School District Kindergarten Registration

Do you have, or know of, an incoming kindergartener for the fall of 2020? Help us spread the word!

Kindergarten preregistration: May 11-21, 8:00 am-12:00 pm

Except Wednesday, May 13 and 20, evening hours 2:30pm-6:30pm

What do I need to bring to the school in order to preregister my child?

Birth Certificate: proof of birth to verify that your student will be five years old on or before September 1, 2020.

Proof of physical address: NWCSD #21 requires that students attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neigh- borhood elementary school’s attendance boundaries. Two (2) separate pieces of documentation proving physical address are required and can include:

Rental or lease agreement

Purchase or escrow agreement

Annual property tax statement

Current utility bill in the parent/guardian’s name

Also required and part of the registration packet you will be given at the school:

Immunization records: students entering kindergarten are required to have these shots:

5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)

4 Polio

1 Varicella (chickenpox)

2 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)

3 Hepatitis B

2 Hepatitis A

Vision screening: The State of Oregon requires each student to submit certification that they have received a vision screening or eye examination (typical screening done in the doctor’s office) and any further eye exams or necessary treatments.

Dental Screening: The State or Oregon requires a child who is seven years of age or younger to have a dental screening be-

fore entering school for the first time (HB 2972 (2015)).

When can I preregister my student?

Preregistration will take place during special hours from 9:00am to 12:00pm, Monday, May 11th through Thursday, May 21st.

except Wednesday, May 13th and 20th from 2:30pm to 6:30pm.

Where do I go to preregister my student?

Go to your neighborhood school to preregister. If you are not sure which school your student should attend, just call and ask!