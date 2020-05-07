North Wasco County School District Kindergarten Registration

Do you have, or know of, an incoming kindergartener for the fall of 2020? Help us spread the word!
Kindergarten preregistration: May 11-21, 8:00 am-12:00 pm
Except Wednesday, May 13 and 20, evening hours 2:30pm-6:30pm
What do I need to bring to the school in order to preregister my child?
Birth Certificate: proof of birth to verify that your student will be five years old on or before September 1, 2020.
Proof of physical address: NWCSD #21 requires that students attend the elementary school that corresponds to their neigh- borhood elementary school’s attendance boundaries. Two (2) separate pieces of documentation proving physical address are required and can include:
- Rental or lease agreement
- Purchase or escrow agreement
- Annual property tax statement
- Current utility bill in the parent/guardian’s name
Also required and part of the registration packet you will be given at the school:
Immunization records: students entering kindergarten are required to have these shots:
- 5 Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DTaP)
- 4 Polio
- 1 Varicella (chickenpox)
- 2 Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
- 3 Hepatitis B
- 2 Hepatitis A
Vision screening: The State of Oregon requires each student to submit certification that they have received a vision screening or eye examination (typical screening done in the doctor’s office) and any further eye exams or necessary treatments.
Dental Screening: The State or Oregon requires a child who is seven years of age or younger to have a dental screening be-
fore entering school for the first time (HB 2972 (2015)).
When can I preregister my student?
Preregistration will take place during special hours from 9:00am to 12:00pm, Monday, May 11th through Thursday, May 21st.
except Wednesday, May 13th and 20th from 2:30pm to 6:30pm.
Where do I go to preregister my student?
Go to your neighborhood school to preregister. If you are not sure which school your student should attend, just call and ask!
|Chenowith Elementary
|Colonel Wright Elementary
|Dry Hollow Elementary
|922 Chenowith Loop Rd.
|610 W. 14th St.
|1314 E. 19th St.
|541-506-3350
|541-506-3360
|541-506-3370
