Man crashes car into Washington state bank, customer hit

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — A man in Washington state was in a Federal Way bank drive-thru when he accidentally slammed into the bank building and ran over a customer inside. KOMO-TV reported that the driver, who is in his 80s, somehow turned into the Key West bank Tuesday. South King firefighters say the car went up to 15 feet inside, hitting a man in his late 40s or early 50s. Authorities say the man crawled from under the vehicle and escaped with multiple non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say three other people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene. It is unclear what caused the driver to change course.