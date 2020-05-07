Long-term care facilities linked to 61% of WA virus deaths

SEATTLE (AP) — More than 60% of coronavirus deaths in Washington state are linked to long-term care facilities. The state’s COVID-19 response team released information Wednesday showing there were 507 deaths tied to such facilities as of May 2, accounting for 61% of virus fatalities in the state at the time. There were 2,894 positive cases associated with care facilities, representing 19% of total cases as of last week. Nursing homes have been particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the nation’s first deadly cluster of COVID-19 cases happened at a Seattle-area care facility, where more than 40 people died.