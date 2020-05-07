Listen: May 7 Orchardist COVID-19 meeting on migrant workers

May 7, 2020 GNCadm1n Local News 0

A number of organizations, including North Central Public Health District, Mid-Columbia Medical Center, One Community Health, Oregon State University Extension Service and Hood River County Emergency Services held a Zoom session for orchardists explaining new procedures for keeping both local and migrant worker populations healthy.

The slides below were presented during the meeting, and you can hear the audio from the meeting by clicking on the grey podcast bar below the slides

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*