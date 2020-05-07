Areas push Inslee for faster easing of virus restrictions

PORT ANGELES, Wash. (AP) — Some lawmakers are pushing Gov. Jay Inslee to add counties to the list of places that can apply to ease coronavirus restrictions earlier than other areas of Washington. The Peninsula Daily News reports the three state legislators representing District 24 want to see Clallam County added to the list of those that can apply for an earlier roll-out of Phase 2 activities. The three Democrats sent a letter Tuesday to Inslee asking that Clallam County be added to a list of 10 counties that could ease restrictions soon.