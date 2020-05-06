Kindergarten registration for Goldendale School District

Goldendale School District

Families with a child that will be five years old by August 31, 2020

Online Enrollment

opens for incoming KINDERGARTEN families for the 2020-2021 school year

during the month of May

All incoming kindergarten families will need to complete a student enrollment application on the Goldendale School District Web page. If you already have family access you may sign in under your family access account..

www . goldendaleschool s.org

On the screen that comes up, within the purple header there is a New Student Enrollment area

Click on New Student Emollment

A new screen will appear

Click on Skyward Account Request

Please fill in all areas that apply. At the bottom of the screen click on the area that says

Click here to submit Account Request

*Documents to provide to your student’s school: *

Copy of your student’s Birth Certificate

Immunization Records

Contact us

If you need assistance with completing the online application or are having trouble with the online enrollment application, you can contact the Goldendale Primary School office, at 509-773-4665.

If you need to complete a paper application, please contact us and one will be mailed to you or can be available for pickup in the breezeway by the office. Enrollment forms are also available on the Goldendale Primary School Web site under Parent Resources. When forms are completed you may drop them off in the office breezeway, or mail back to the Goldendale Primary School at 820 S Schuster, Goldendale, WA 98620