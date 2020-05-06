Kindergarten registration for Goldendale School District

Goldendale School District
Families with a child that will be five years old by August 31, 2020
Online Enrollment
opens for incoming KINDERGARTEN families for the 2020-2021 school year
during the month of May
All incoming kindergarten families will need to complete a student enrollment application on the Goldendale School District Web page. If you already have family access you may sign in under your family access account..
On the screen that comes up, within the purple header there is a New Student Enrollment area
Click on New Student Emollment
A new screen will appear
Click on Skyward Account Request
Please fill in all areas that apply. At the bottom of the screen click on the area that says
Click here to submit Account Request
*Documents to provide to your student’s school: *
Copy of your student’s Birth Certificate
Immunization Records
Contact us
If you need assistance with completing the online application or are having trouble with the online enrollment application, you can contact the Goldendale Primary School office, at 509-773-4665.
If you need to complete a paper application, please contact us and one will be mailed to you or can be available for pickup in the breezeway by the office. Enrollment forms are also available on the Goldendale Primary School Web site under Parent Resources. When forms are completed you may drop them off in the office breezeway, or mail back to the Goldendale Primary School at 820 S Schuster, Goldendale, WA 98620
